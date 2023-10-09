A Cheaper Foldable Phone, Honor Magic Vs2 Is Coming This Week

Back in July, Honor launched the highly anticipated Honor Magic V2 foldable phone. The smartphone delivered an ultra-thin, lightweight design that no one has seen before on a book-style foldable. It was a good phone with promising features. However, now the company is wrapping up to launch another foldable phone dubbed “Honor Magic Vs2” with an even more delicate design. Let’s dig into it.

Honor Magic Vs2 Price Is Tipped To Be Lower Than V2

According to the company, the upcoming foldable phone will be “even thinner and lighter” as compared to the previous one. Magic Vs2 foldable will launch on October 12. Recently, the company posted an image of the new handset alongside the Honor Watch 4 Pro. Let’s have a look at the teaser poster:

Reports claim that the new smartphone will boast a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. It will come with a 2K high refresh rate folding screen together with 16GB of RAM. Moreover, the smartphone will boast 66W charging and a side fingerprint scanner. It is pertinent to mention here that the choice of chipset is no doubt a downgrade over the Magic V2’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. However, this seems to be for price-related reasons. The upcoming handset is tipped to come with a lower price tag as compared to V2. That’s why, the company may have used an older chipset. The Magic Vs2 aims at traditional smartphones when it comes to pricing and thickness.