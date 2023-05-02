A Cross-Border Love Story: Indian Man Flies Pakistan to Marry Facebook Love

We have heard many times that love has no boundaries. This time an Indian Man has proved it again. According to the latest reports, an Indian citizen has recently traveled to Pakistan to marry the love of his life. This is no doubt a heartwarming display of love overpowering political tensions between both countries. The Indian man transcended all boundaries to marry a Pakistani girl he fell in love with on the social media platform, Facebook. So, she is his Facebook Love.
An Indian Man Travels to Pakistan to Marry His Facebook Love
Mahendra Kumar is from Bombay, India, and Sanjugata Kumari is a resident of Sukkur, Pakistan. They tied the knot at a local hall in Sukkur, encircled by their loved ones.
The point worth mentioning here is that instead of the historic hatred between the two countries, the couple found love on the social media platform, Facebook and chose to take the leap of faith. The couple’s families reached each other over WhatsApp to complete the wedding arrangements.
Reports claim that members of the Hindu community attended the wedding ceremony. They wished the couple a happy and prosperous married life and blessed the newlyweds. Aishwar Lal Makeja of the Mukhi Hindu Panjaat Sukkur stated at the occasion:
“Love has no borders”
The legal formalities for the marriage are anticipated to be completed soon after which they will leave for India. It would not be wrong to say that this cross-border wedding serves as a reminder that love surpasses boundaries and can unite people despite their contrasts. The heartwarming story inspires many who believe in the power of love and hope for peace between nations. The fact is that people can come together despite political tensions and build a future of love and conformity. We wish the newlywed cross-border couple a happy life together.