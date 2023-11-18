A Deepfake Video Featuring Bollywood Actress Kajol Goes Viral

Bollywood actress Kajol became the latest victim of the Deepfake trend. Recently, a video of Kajol surfaced online. The viral video was digitally altered in which Kajol is seen changing outfits. The video circulated widely, faking the original content from an English influencer’s ‘Get Ready With Me’ trend on TikTok. It is pertinent to mention here that the video has triggered concerns about the ethical implications of deepfake technology.

Deepfake Video Of Kajol Surfaced Online

The viral deepfake content is similar to the videos involving celebrities like Rashmika Mandanna and Katrina Kaif. Reports claim that Rashmika Mandanna faced an unsettling deepfake video. The Delhi Police took legal action in Rashmika’s case. They even filed an FIR against unknown individuals and interrogated a suspect from Bihar who was presumed of uploading the video on social media. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif faced a digitally altered image from her upcoming film ‘Tiger 3’. These videos have sparked widespread debate on the impact of deepfakes on reputation and privacy.

These kinds of videos have been spreading regularly. Such unreliable content online has drawn attention to the dangers posed by manipulated content. Even though, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan raised his voice and demanded legal action against the dissemination of such altered media.

The deepfake videos have triggered a debate on the need for strict regulations and ethical considerations surrounding the use of technology. It would not be wrong to say that the implications are far beyond entertainment. Misleading content on social media affects privacy & reputation. So, it is very necessary to raise awareness about the possible risks and challenges posed by deepfake technology. Raising your voice about protecting individuals’ privacy and discoursing the ethical concerns connected with its misuse is becoming very important day by day.