A high-profile defamation trial has opened in the UK between Brigadier (retd) Rashid Naseer and YouTuber Adil Farooq Raja. The hearing started at the Royal Courts of Justice and will continue until July 24. Brigadier Naseer has taken Mr Raja to court for making serious allegations online. Mr Raja runs a YouTube channel. He calls himself a whistleblower. He is accused of defaming the retired officer on social media.

Brigadier Naseer says Mr Raja made false claims about him. These claims include corruption, meddling in elections, influencing judges, and human rights abuses. Brigadier Naseer strongly denies all these accusations.

In court, Brigadier Naseer appeared in person. Mr Raja joined the trial through a video link. Some of Mr Raja’s witnesses also appeared online from the US. Shehzad Akbar, who once headed Pakistan’s Assets Recovery Unit, attended in person.

A Famous YouTuber Faces UK Trial Over Defamation Allegations

On the first day, Brigadier Naseer told the court how the allegations ruined his life. He said the statements spread fear and danger for him and his family. He claimed that his children had to change their study plans because of safety concerns. Additionally, he was worried for their lives after pictures and addresses were shared online.

He told the judge that one person even tried to kill him. He said the attacker was a follower of Mr Raja’s channel. The man was arrested and reportedly told the police that he was inspired by Mr Raja’s posts. Brigadier Naseer added that his son was targeted with threats online after his personal details were leaked.

During cross-examination, Mr Raja’s lawyer, Simon Harding, asked tough questions. He wanted to know why Brigadier Naseer did not show proof of the calls he says he received. Mr Naseer said he wanted to protect his friends and family from more threats.

The judge is now looking at whether Mr Raja’s claims were facts or just opinions. The court will decide if the statements meet the legal tests for defamation in the UK. For Mr Raja to defend himself, he must prove that what he said was true or that it served the public interest.

The case first went to the UK High Court in August 2022. In 2024, the court ruled that nine out of ten statements made by Mr Raja were defamatory. Mr Raja tried to get the case dismissed but failed.

Earlier this year, the court ordered Mr Raja to pay over £16,000 to cover security and legal costs. He was fined another £6,100 in May because of delays.

Mr Raja has also told the court that some of his witnesses are facing pressure in Pakistan. To address this, the judge has allowed some witnesses to testify online from safe locations abroad.

Legal experts say the outcome will depend on whether Mr Raja can prove his claims. The court will check if his videos and posts were based on facts. The trial will continue for a few more days. More witnesses will appear in person and online.

The final decision will show how seriously UK courts treat online defamation cases. For now, all eyes are on the Royal Courts of Justice as both sides present their arguments.

The trial continues.