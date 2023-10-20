A Gignatic Comet 3 Times Bigger Than Mount Everest Heading Towards Earth

Scientists have recently reported a colossal “horned” comet, named 12P/Pons-Brooks, three times bigger than Mount Everest, which has undergone a dramatic explosion and is now on a course towards Earth. This celestial body is renowned for its unique cold volcanic activity, a phenomenon observed in only 20 known comets. Jean-Louis Pons originally discovered it in 1812. Comet 12P stands out with a remarkable diameter of 18.6 miles, equivalent to that of a small city. In comparison, Mount Everest, Earth’s highest peak, reaches approximately 5.5 miles in height.

The comet’s eruption was triggered by solar radiation penetrating its interior, intensifying the pressure within. This increased pressure led to the expulsion of its icy material through openings in its surface, resulting in the formation of its distinctive horn-like configuration.

According to Richard Miles, a member of the British Astronomical Association, the “horns” may be attributed to a uniquely-shaped cryovolcanic vent, potentially obstructed in a way that causes the material to be expelled in an unusual pattern. Some experts have even likened the irregular shape of the comet’s coma to that of a science fiction spacecraft, reminiscent of the Millennium Falcon from the Star Wars franchise.

The British Astronomical Association has been diligently observing the comet and noted a second explosion on October 5. This event caused Comet 12P to appear significantly brighter than usual, owing to the additional light reflecting from its expanded coma.

Jose Manuel Perez Redondo took the photographs of the explosion. He used a 2.0-meter Faulkes Telescope North located on the Hawaiian island of Maui. Although the comet is currently on a trajectory toward Earth. However, it will take some time before it approaches our planet.

The comet is anticipated to reach its closest proximity to Earth on April 21, 2024.

Following this encounter, it will be propelled back into the solar system and is not expected to return until the year 2095.

Meanwhile, an unusual meteor shower is going to happen this year. The shower will peak around the night of October 20th and the early morning hours of October 21st. The Orionid meteor shower is an annual meteor shower associated with Halley’s Comet. It is one of the most famous comets in human history. Halley’s Comet is a periodic comet that visits the inner solar system roughly every 76 years.

