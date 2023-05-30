A Malicious Screen Recorder App Remains Undetected For Over A Year!

We all know that both Apple App Store and Google Play Store are well-known to have numerous security features. These features keep the users safe from malicious and malware apps and protect their data from getting into the wrong hands. However, regardless of all these security features, there’s always a risk. You must have heard of one of the popular Android Apps named iRecorder-Screen Recorder. It has been recently caught doing malicious work. The point worth mentioning here is that this app first appeared on Google Play Store back in 2021. No doubt, it has been a go-to option for many people who wanted to capture screen content ever since. Reports claim that the app has been spying on all the users and collecting their data since 2022.

iRecorder- Screen Recorder Android App Has Malware For Almost A Year

The point worth mentioning here is that all the previous versions of the app did not include any malware. It was actually a simple useful tool to record the screen. However, just over a year after the launch, the app got updated in the Google Play Store. The update came with malware according to an ESET investigation. This malware secretly recorded audio and forwarded the recorded files to a remote server. It has been unveiled that the spying tool used by the developers was a code from AhMyth. It is tipped to be an open-source remote access Trojan (RAT).

There have been many other Andorid and iOS apps with the same spying tool. The most interesting part is that all of these apps were undetected by the security features of the App stores. However, the fact is that, unlike the other malware-injected apps, iRecorder- Screen Recorder pulled up a very slick trick.

Google removed the iRecorder Screen Recorder app from the Play Store after the issue immediately. If you have installed the app before, you need to uninstall it right away. Furthermore, please clear the app’s files as well to get rid of any such malware.

