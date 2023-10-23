A Mysterious Oppo Phone Appears On TENAA Ahead of Official Announcement

Like all other smartphone makers, Oppo is also working on a few new handsets. Recently, a new Oppo Phone made its way to the TENAA certification website. It is an unannounced phone that made its way to the TENAA ahead of an official announcement. The model number of the smartphone is Oppo PJB110. Reports claim that it could be the model number for the Oppo A2 5G. Some specs and details regarding the upcoming handset also surfaced online. Let’s dig into it.

A New Oppo Phone Surfaces On TENAA

Oppo actually introduced a couple of smartphones under the A2 branding. It includes the Oppo A2 Pro 5G and the Oppo A2x 5G, especially in the Chinese market. These handsets are identified by model numbers such as PJS110 and PJG110, respectively. The company is reportedly in the process of developing another variant of the A2x, anticipated to be marketed as the Oppo A2m with the PJU110 model number. In a new report, it has come to light that Oppo is also working on a mid-range phone known as the Oppo A2 5G, which can be identified by the model number PJB110. This phone surfaced in the database of China’s TENAA certification platform. Let’s have a look:

Expected Oppo A2 5G Specs

The certification authority details some specs for the upcoming Oppo smartphone. The smartphone measures 165.6 x 76 x 7.9mm and tips the scale at 193 grams. It is quite light for a giant 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD panel device. The phone is tipped to be made of plastic. Anyhow, there has been no information regarding the specifics of the chipset powering the PJB110. All we know is that it has an octa-core CPU configuration clocked at up to 2.2 GHz. In addition, the chipset is paired with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM. Three listed storage options will be 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, expandable via microSD.

TENAA also lists a 50MP main camera for the smartphone. It is accompanied by a 2MP supplementary depth sensor on the back of the phone. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie snapper. It means that the upcoming handset will boast a good camera setup. The phone runs Android 13 with ColorOS 13 on top. Moreover, the Oppo phone is powered by a hefty 5,000 mAh battery pack. If speculations pan out, we will soon see the PJB110 debut as the Oppo A2 5G in China on Singles’ Day (11.11) during the annual shopping festival.

Oppo also launched its first horizontal foldable, the highly anticipated Oppo Find N3. It is the company’s first foldable smartphone to make its way outside China. Oppo has continued the tradition by bringing a shorter and wider book-style foldable this time as well. The Oppo Find N3 color options include Black and Red with a vegan leather rear panel and the Green and Gold feature matte glass. The eye-catching color, Champagne Gold has a color-matched camera island making it stand out among others. The Oppo Find N3 Price for 16/512GB version is set to be SGD 2,399.