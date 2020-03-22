A Mysterious OPPO Phone Appears on TENAA

OPPO phone lovers will be happy to know that a mysterious OPPO device is in pipeline. unfortunately, we do not know the name of the phone yet. But fortunately, the phone has appeared on TENAA listing revealing some key specs. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

The phone has appeared with model number PDAM10. The phone has a 5.6-inch, 2400 x 1080 pixel, 20:9 display. A mysterious phone measures 162.0 x 75.5 x 8.9 mm and weighs 188 grams. Moreover, the phone will come with a massive battery of 4,880 mAh.

Additionally, the phone will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. You can also expand the storage if you are not satisfied with the capacity. Other specs include generic Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth and GPS.

In the camera department, we see a quad-camera setup including a main 12MP shooter, 8MP, 2MP and another 2MP modules. Detail of the cameras is not known yet. But we hope to get more information in this regard soon.

Other specs include Android 10, with ColorOS on top. Moreover, the phone will be available in Dark Green colour. There will be other colour options too. According to some rumours, it may be an OPPO A-series phone. Let’s see what will be the name of the phone and when the company will launch it.