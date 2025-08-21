A Nation Connected: Jazz-USF Partnership Lights Up Underserved Regions with Digital Access

Jazz, is continuing its journey of empowerment through its long-standing partnership with the Universal Service Fund (USF). Together, Jazz and USF are enabling millions of Pakistanis in underserved and remote areas to access high-speed connectivity, ensuring that digital inclusion becomes a reality for all.

Since 2007, Jazz has been an active partner in the USF program, with a significant acceleration from 2018 onwards under the Broadband for Sustainable Development (BSD) and Next Generation BSD (NGBSD) initiatives. To date, Jazz has delivered 24 completed projects, rolling out 730 new sites and upgrading 814 existing sites, providing 4G access to more than 10.4 million people across 4900 + previously unconnected locations.

These efforts have extended connectivity across vital national highways, including M3, M4, M5, and M14, while also empowering communities and enabling tourism in iconic destinations such as Kumrat Valley, Katora Lake, Lake Saiful Malook, and Lulusar Lake.

In 2025, Jazz further advanced this journey of empowerment by securing five additional USF projects, set to bring digital access to nearly 1 million people in 400 villages across 10 districts of South, Central, and North Pakistan.

“Our partnership with USF is rooted in a simple belief: connectivity is empowerment. Every connection we enable opens a world of possibilities for education, healthcare, commerce, and community. At Jazz, our mission is to ensure that no one is left behind in Pakistan’s digital future, and through USF, we are bringing opportunities to lives that were once cut off from them,” Syed Zaheer Mehdi, Group Chief Corporate and Regulatory Officer, Jazz.

Khalid Shehzad, Chief Technology Officer at Jazz, said, “Through our collaboration with USF, Jazz continues to set new benchmarks in digital innovation, extending smarter, stronger connectivity to underserved regions and empowering Pakistan’s digital future.”

With this continued commitment, Jazz reaffirms its vision of a Digital Pakistan, ensuring that connectivity serves as the foundation for empowerment and progress across the nation.

Also Read: Audit Report Alleges Rs 6.58bn Overcharging in Jazz Packages, PTA Slammed for Regulatory Failure