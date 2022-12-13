A New Apple AirTag Firmware Rolls Out Ahead Of iOS 16.2 Update

We have been getting rumors regarding the iOS 16.2 update for a few weeks that is soon going to make its way to all users. The interesting piece of news is that the silicon giant Apple is now rolling out a new firmware update for its AirTag item tracker. The Apple AirTag Firmware comes ahead of the release of iOS 16.2, which is expected to make its way to the public in the coming days. Here’s what you need to know about this all-new AirTag update.

The all-new firmware release is version 2.0.36. It features build number 2A36. Let me tell you that the most recent version of AirTag firmware was version 2.0.24 and the featured build number was 2A24e. The point worth noting is that it is still unclear at this point what changes have been brought with the update, as the silicon giant has yet to share updates for today’s firmware.

The previous AirTag firmware rolled out on November 10, however, we also don’t know exactly what has changed with version 2.0.24. Earlier this year, the company updated the AirTag firmware in order to tune the unwanted tracking sound to let people locate an unknown AirTag more easily.

In order to check the firmware version of your AirTag, follow the steps written below:

open the Find My application on your iPhone

choose the Items tab in the bottom navigation bar

select your AirTag from the list of items

tap on the name of your AirTag

It will reveal the serial number and firmware version of your AirTag. Unfortunately, there’s no method to force an AirTag to update. All you can do is just make sure your AirTag is in range of your iPhone. If so, it should automatically update after some time. The point worth noting is that AirTag updates will be rolled out in phases, so you may not get them right away.

