A New Beta Update Arrives With Improved WhatsApp Call Quality

The messaging platform, WhatsApp has been constantly preparing to release new updates. The platform wants to remain in the limelight to retain its users by improving the overall experience. Recently, WhatsApp has started rolling out its latest update in beta version for some lucky beta users. Some of the WhatsApp Beta Users have been seeing improved call quality after this update. No doubt, improving WhatsApp call quality is a welcoming feature as many people have been continuously complaining about the issue with WhatsApp calls, like voice quality.

WhatsApp Call Quality Improved For Beta Users

According to the latest reports, the Whatsapp beta update has come with its own identification build number, which is the 2.23.16.11 firmware version. Let’s dig into what’s new for this update for the users. In this update, the company fixed the call quality issue because the users were continuously complaining about it for a long time. In addition to that, many users have been facing the problem after installing the last beta update. The quality of WhatsApp video calls was also affected. This latest WhatsApp Update has improved the quality of both audio and video.

On the other hand, there is also a new feature that came with this update. Guess what? Now users can record and send video messages on Whatsapp. It will no doubt improve the user’s messaging experience. Moreover, the company is also expected to roll out its new feature which offers users to add more participants to their group chats very soon. If you want to know more about it, head to the page:

WhatsApp Is Making It Easier For You To Add People In Group Chats.

In short, the Android 2.23.16.11 WhatsApp beta version actually fixes the bugs related to call quality. Interested people can get it through the Google Play Beta Program. So if you want a better and enhanced calling experience, you are suggested to update to this build.

Check Out: Enhanced Viewing Experience: YouTube Tests AI Video Summaries (phoneworld.com.pk)