The good news for Pakistani citizens is that a budget electric SUV (Dongfeng Nano Box) is soon going to be launched for the local market. The Dongfeng Nano Box is a rebranded Dacia Spring that has been given a new name, however, it also features some minor exterior aesthetic changes and a new interior. The selling point, though, has to be the price; the car starts at RMB 65,700, which is equivalent to $9,750 or PKR 2.2 million. It will be difficult to find an EV that seats 4–5 people and has a 200–plus km range for this price.

Most of the body panels are interchangeable with other Renault Kwid-based cars. The front bumper, rear lights, and front lights are all different. That’s a smart method to cut costs and all the versions sold under all the various brands seem to be selling faster than they can be produced.

A New Budget Electric SUV to be Soon Launched in Pakistan

Due to the car’s off-road design, which features a high ride height and compact overhangs, it appears much bigger in the pictures than it actually is. The car’s real dimensions are 3,723 mm long, 1,579 mm wide, and 1,515 mm high. It might fit in your kitchen or on your balcony if you don’t have a garage.

The Dongfeng Nano Box’s inside is utterly distinctive and does a good job of hiding its modest price point. Information is displayed on the 7-inch screen behind the steering wheel, while the central 10-inch screen handles entertainment. Thank goodness for the climate control and the huge dial that switches between forward and reverse on the center console.

The front wheels of the Nano Box are driven by just one tiny electric motor, following in the footsteps of its forerunners. The 125 Nm torque and 45 hp (33 kW) power won’t make you the king or queen of the traffic lights, but they’ll get you around town with ease. Although the WLTP cycle’s prediction of 225 kilometers for the Dacia version is ambitious, the CLTC cycle predicts a range of 331 kilometers. The automobile is basically a lovely city shopping trolley; its 27.2 kWh battery has a range of around 200 kilometers.

The good news is that a small battery can be charged to 80% capacity in about 30 minutes; but, a full charge will take 4 hours due to heat concerns with small batteries and a significant slowdown in the charging curve as the cell fills in.

Like all of its brothers, the Nano Box has two variants. While the more costly one costs RMB 71,700 ($10,640), the less expensive one is RMB 65,700 ($9,750). Given that the business received over 10,000 orders on its first day and now has a two-month waiting list, the cost and cuteness are undoubtedly effective. An electric bicycle is still an option if you live in a city and want a cheap but distinctive EV means of transportation. But if you value your life, you’ll obviously buy a Nano Box.

