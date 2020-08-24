A New Chrome Update Will Allow You to Check For any Leaked Passwords
A new update has been launched for the Google Chrome browser which allows users to check for leaked passwords. Now, there are tentative alerts to indicate any risk to a weak password. The new update will first be rolled out in the Google Chrome Canary version. Nearly two months ago, Microsoft had launched a similar feature to its Edge browser.
After Google sent an alert now it completely depends on the user whether the password is changed or not. In any case, the warning must always appear if you not much care about a secure log-in. If you want, you can have a random password generated, which fulfills the rules for secure log-ins.
The new function, accompanied by the “Check password” option, is aimed at improving user security, even if it does not interrupt directly. According to a source, this feature is currently available to Google Chrome’s Canary users only. After a few trials, the feature should then be available for all users.
