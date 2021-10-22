Instagram is likely to announce a very important and useful feature for its users this week. According to Webetainfo (a website that tracks changes to WhatsApp and other social media applications), when any user posts a video on Instagram, the video, which lasts more than 15 seconds, splits into more pieces. This is the primary reason why Instagram only supports videos up to 15 seconds on its story.

A New Feature Will Allow the Instagram Users to Upload a 60 Seconds Video Without Splitting

But now Instagram is likely to offer a solution to this long-standing problem for its users this week. A web developer Alessandro Pozzi, posted the news about Instagram on his Twitter profile before the official release. Alessandro said that the video duration on Instagram Stories is being increased from 15 seconds to 60 seconds (one minute) and soon Users will be able to use this feature.

People eager to upload videos on Instagram have expressed happiness over Alessandro’s news and have started speculating on the release date. However, the official release date of this update has not been announced by Instagram yet, however, it is hoped that Instagram will announce this update for Android and iOS users this week.

It is a good update as Instagram users have long been criticizing this short video duration on the platform. The new update will now allow the users and content creators to make one-minute video without splitting into more parts so that the users can enjoy a consistent video.

