A New Feature Will Auto Update Microsoft 365 Apps On Locked/Idle Devices

According to the latest reports, Microsoft users will now see fewer Microsoft 365 update notifications because Office apps will update automatically while their computers are locked or idle. Microsoft has introduced a new feature dubbed “update under lock”. This all-new feature will use Click-To-Run delivery technology, making the update process faster and more secure. So, the Microsoft 365 Apps will auto-update themselves using this new feature.

The New Feature Will Keep Microsoft 365 Apps Up-to-Date

Julia Lieberman, a product manager at Microsoft stated that:

“Microsoft has developed an optimization that applies a pending Microsoft 365 Apps update while a machine is in idle or locked mode, even if apps are running”

The new feature will ensure that the app is safe to shut down before initiating an Office app update. It will check whether it isn’t running any tasks in the background macros or if all changes are saved. Lieberman further stated that:

“Update under lock helps you reach compliance within your timeframes without disrupting your internal users, and potentially reduces the need for abrupt forced updates, making updates more reliable by saving app state before closing.”

When you will close the application, the pending update will be applied, and the app will be restored to its previous state, all within roughly 4 seconds. However, if the apps that need an update are shut down safely, the Office updates will be applied normally, with the users being notified the next time they’re using the system. The new update mechanism will be used to keep Microsoft 365 Apps up-to-date on Windows devices for: Microsoft 365 subscriptions, Visio, and Project, but not Microsoft Teams, which has its own update process

Retail consumer/perpetual Office 2016, 2019, and 2021 It will also apply to all other devices configured to receive updates from: Current Channel: Version 2109 or later

Monthly Enterprise Channel: Version 2112 or later

Semi-Annual Enterprise Channel (Preview): Version 2202 or later

Semi-Annual Enterprise Channel: Version 2208 or later

This new service will manage the automatic deployment of Windows 10 and 11 quality and feature updates, as well as driver, firmware, and Microsoft 365 Apps for enterprise updates.

