A New Gray YouTube Progress Bar Is Rolling Out To Users

We all know that when we hang around YouTube for a long time, the video progress bar turns from white to red as time elapses. Actually, the red shows up when you’re in fullscreen mode on mobile. The point worth mentioning here is that last month, we came to know that a less obtrusive gray or white color was in testing with some users of the Android app. No doubt, it isn’t going to be a big inclusion by any stretch, however, it will make nighttime YouTube binging a little less straining on the eyes. Reports claim that the new gray YouTube Progress Bar is now rolling out more widely, including on Google Pixel 6a.

A new gray YouTube Progress Bar Is on Its Way

A number of users reported that the gray progress bar is now appearing on more devices this week. According to the reports, the progress bar turns red when the user plays, pauses, scrubs through, or interacts with the video. But let me tell you that, once the heads-up interface disappears, that red bar turns into a light gray color if a device is in dark mode. However, the progress bar remains red when the smartphone or gadget is on the light theme. It is quite clear that the feature is certainly designed with nighttime YouTube consumption in mind.

The point worth notable here is that the gray video progress bar is actually a persistent presence in portrait viewing, however, it only appears for a short beat when the video is viewed in landscape mode before getting out of the way of the video. The all-new progress bar color on the YouTube apps for iPhone and iPad is expected to be available across most mobile devices right now. You can update the app to its latest version in order to enable the feature. Let me tell you that it appears to be a server-side push so if it hasn’t popped up on your Android or iOS device, it will make its way to your device soon.

No doubt, YouTube had an eventful 2022 as the company breached the 80 million subscriber figure collectively with YouTube Premium and YouTube Music in November. It is still nowhere close to Spotify or Apple Music’s figures, but the steady progression in subscribers certainly bodes well for Google.

