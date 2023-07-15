A New Group Of WhatsApp Chat Icons For Users Without Profile Pictures Are Under Testing

The messaging giant WhatsApp has been trying its best to provide users with an improved experience for a long time. All users know very well that WhatsApp did not have any profile pictures in group chats for a long time. Only participant names or phone numbers were used to appear above the messages they sent. However, the fact is that now most of the smartphone screens are bigger than before. So, WhatsApp started testing profile pictures in group chats back in August 2022 before quitting the test. The point worth mentioning here is that WhatsApp testing has since restarted. Now the messaging giant is testing a new group of WhatsApp Chat icons for people without profile pictures.

New WhatsApp Chat Icons Are On Their Way

According to the latest reports by WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp group chats will show the participant’s initial against a multicolored background if they don’t have a profile picture visible. This feature is included in beta version 2.23.15.9 of the WhatsApp Android app. The good part is that the icon color linked with particular participants hasn’t changed. Solely, the silhouette of a person is replaced with the participant’s initial.

No doubt, this change is relatively subtle. However, it will help you link the color-initial combination with the sender more easily than just with the color alone. Moreover, from an inclusive perspective, the new feature is a thoughtful addition. There are expected to be many WhatsApp users suffering from color blindness or other visual impairments so, it would turn out to be a handy feature for them. When the messaging platform will show the initials instead of a generic avatar, it will be able to do away with the phone number/name shown above each WhatsApp message received in a group conversation.

