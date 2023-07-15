A New Group Of WhatsApp Chat Icons For Users Without Profile Pictures Are Under Testing

The messaging giant WhatsApp has been trying its best to provide users with an improved experience for a long time. All users know very well that WhatsApp did not have any profile pictures in group chats for a long time. Only participant names or phone numbers were used to appear above the messages they sent. However, the fact is that now most of the smartphone screens are bigger than before. So, WhatsApp started testing profile pictures in group chats back in August 2022 before quitting the test. The point worth mentioning here is that WhatsApp testing has since restarted. Now the messaging giant is testing a new group of WhatsApp Chat icons for people without profile pictures.

New WhatsApp Chat Icons Are On Their Way