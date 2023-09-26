A New Leak Reveals Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro Specs

Xiaomi is wrapping up to launch the highly anticipated Xiaomi 13T series today for the global market. In addition to that, the company has plans to announce the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro alongside the 13T series. Recently, a new leak has revealed the entire specifications of the Watch 2 Pro. Let’s dig into it.

Alleged Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro Specs, Features & Price

According to the latest leak, the upcoming Xiaomi Smartwatch will include an AMOLED display with a circular shape measuring 1.43 inches in size. The screen resolution of the smartwatch will be 466 x 466 pixels. Moreover, the wearable will have a diameter of 46mm. The watch is tipped to be powered by Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chipset. It will pack a 495mAh battery to keep the lights on. Furthermore, it will come preloaded with MIUI Watch-based Wear OS. This OS will give access to features like Play Store, Google Maps, Google Wallet, and contactless payment through NFC. The device will come with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.

The Watch 2 Pro will come with some key features, including voice calling, message, and agenda management, sports tracking, body composition analysis, blood oxygen saturation and heart rate monitoring, sleep and stress tracking, camera control, weather updates, voice recording, compass, and air pressure measurements. Moreover, it will also boast some other features, such as a water resistance rating of 5 ATM Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a stainless-steel build, and a leather strap.

Some rumors claim that the Watch 2 Pro will also support LTE connectivity. It will come with a Gorilla Glass protection, a rubber strap, and up to 72 hours of battery life. According to the latest leak, the Wi-Fi variant of the Watch 2 Pro will come with a price tag of 269 euros. On the other hand, the LTE variant will cost about 329 euros. The smartwatch will make its way to the global market along with the Xiaomi 13T series today.