Advertisement

The Google Pixel Tablet has been the subject of many leaks and rumors, just like many other unreleased Google devices. Now a new leak has surfaced that might clarify the distinction between the Pixel Tablet and the speculated Pixel Tablet Pro.

Advertisement

A New Leak Shows Chipset to be the Main Distinction between Pixel & Pixel Pro Tablets

The new Pixel tablet is expected to release this year, codenamed “Tangor,” which is also known as “T6.” But a well-known leaker by the name of Kuba Wojciechowski also revealed the existence of a “T6Pro” or the Pixel tablet pro.

Owing to the leak, it was being said that Google might be working on two tablets rather than just one. However, a number of months have passed with little to no news about this alleged Pro model. Wojciechowski now seems to have updated knowledge about this rumored product.

Advertisement

The leaker claims that Google initially began developing a tablet utilizing the original Tensor chip. Then, it was purportedly abandoned when Google started developing a tablet that utilized Tensor G2 in its place. The second device, which will hit the market in 2023, may really be the Pro model, according to rumors. The leaker also noted that the processor powering the two devices appeared to be the only distinction between them.

Check out? Google Pixel 7 2023 Update Is Now Available For Download