A New Leak Spills Blueprints For Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

There is no doubt that Qualcomm is known for its top Android hardware. Its mobile systems-on-chips power devices from Asus to Xiaomi and OnePlus to Nothing. This year so far was a center of attraction for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, including a special edition for Samsung’s Galaxy devices. However, now the company seems to be already gearing up for a next-gen release as a new leak has recently spilled blueprints for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

What Leaks Suggest Regarding Snapdragon 8 Gen 3?

The chip with model number SM8650 is set to arrive later this year with significant improvements on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, according to sources. A researcher Kuba Wojciechowski has unveiled some info regarding this highly anticipated chipset. Let’s have a look at that:

Reports claim that the eight-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will allegedly use derivatives of new, unannounced Arm core designs. The most notable thing is the shift in the configuration of the performance clusters. The upcoming chip will be having two Cortex-A500 series cores from Arm’s new Hayes series. These will presumably be dubbed as “Kryo Silver” cores under Qualcomm’s regime. A mid-pack performance cluster will get the missing core with a total of five Hunter A700-series cores. Three of them are expected to be “Gold” while two of them will be “Titanium.” It would not be wrong to say that it will be the first such instance of the compute core tier in a Qualcomm product.

The Gen 3 will be possibly adjusted with a higher clock speed. The new chip is tipped to be known internally as Lanai or Pineapple. Just for your information, let me tell you that Lanai is actually the smallest inhabited island in the state of Hawaii where the chipmaker Qualcomm holds its annual flagship product release summits. This place is known for its pineapple plantations and 98% of its land is owned by Oracle co-founder and chairman Larry Ellison.

As per leaked info, the chipset will only support 64-bit architecture by default. It will come with Adreno 750 GPU on board with a clock speed of 770 MHz. In addition, the chip is said to be supporting Linux Kernel 6.1 on Android 14. The chipmaker will launch it in late 2023. Qualcomm’s partnership with Samsung is a clear indication that the Galaxy S24 early next year will boast this chipset. Smartphone makers like Xiaomi and Nubia are expected to be on the top of the list to launch phones featuring Qualcomm’s newest mobile chip.

