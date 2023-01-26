A New Leak Suggests Major Changes For iOS 17 & iPhone 15

Advertisement

The silicon giant, Apple is tipped to release iOS 17 later this year along with the latest iPhone 15 lineup. The good part of the news is that now we have a better idea of what it is going to look like. Recently, a new leak revealed that the silicon giant is planning major changes to its Music and Home apps, as well as the inclusion of a new app for its rumored headset. Let’s dig into it.

What Will Be The New Changes iO7 17 Aim To Bring Along iPhone 15?

According to the latest reports, the iOS 17 update is expected to be a minor one. The point worth mentioning here is that there are no large visual updates expected. However, the built-in iPhone apps are being targeted with minor refreshes and updates. There will be some changes to the Music app, the Home app, and Find My. However, the changes are not expected to be larger ones.

We all know that Apple’s iOS 17 is expected to come alongside the iPhone 15 series. The company is expected to make a few changes to the upcoming iPhones also. It will be bringing its Dynamic Island to all iPhones. Last year we saw Dynamic Island restricted to the more expensive models of the series including the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, the new code analysis seems to confirm that. The company is also said to be shifting to USB-C this year. The silicon giant had confirmed earlier that the company had planned to adopt USB-C on the iPhone.

