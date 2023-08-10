A New Leaker Claims To Have A17 specifications Ahead of iPhone 15 Pro Launch

No doubt, iPhone 15 series is the most highly anticipated series of 2023 yet. People have been anxiously waiting for the new iPhones. Meanwhile, we have been getting rumors and leaks regarding the upcoming Apple iPhones for a long time. Recently, a new leak from a reliable source surfaced online. It claims that the A17 processor in Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro will come with 6GB RAM. The point worth mentioning here is that the forthcoming iPhone 15 Pro has previously been rumored to boast 8GB RAM. The leaker claims to have A17 Chip Specifications ahead of iPhone 15 Pro Launch. So, let’s dig into it.

iPhone 15 Pro Launch Is Expected In September

According to a new leakster, the new iPhone range will again include only 6GB RAM just like iPhone 14. Let’s have a look: