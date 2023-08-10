A New Leaker Claims To Have A17 specifications Ahead of iPhone 15 Pro Launch
No doubt, iPhone 15 series is the most highly anticipated series of 2023 yet. People have been anxiously waiting for the new iPhones. Meanwhile, we have been getting rumors and leaks regarding the upcoming Apple iPhones for a long time. Recently, a new leak from a reliable source surfaced online. It claims that the A17 processor in Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro will come with 6GB RAM. The point worth mentioning here is that the forthcoming iPhone 15 Pro has previously been rumored to boast 8GB RAM. The leaker claims to have A17 Chip Specifications ahead of iPhone 15 Pro Launch. So, let’s dig into it.
iPhone 15 Pro Launch Is Expected In September
According to a new leakster, the new iPhone range will again include only 6GB RAM just like iPhone 14. Let’s have a look:
Apple A17 – t8130 – Coll
6 CPU Cores + 6 GPU Cores
3.70 GHz
6GB LPDDR5 DRAM – Micron/Samsung
TSMC 3nm Process
LPDDR = Low Power Double Data Rate SDRAM
The A17 is used by both the D83 and D84, also likely planned for D47 and D48 (16 series), as the D9x will use t8140 (A18).
— Unknownz21 🌈 (@URedditor) August 9, 2023
The leaker says that the A17 Bionic powering the iPhone 15 Pro will come with 6 CPU and 6 GPU cores. It will be running at 3.70 GHz. The processor is tipped to be made with TSMC’s latest 3-nanometer manufacturing process. Moreover, it will appear in the iPhone 16 in 2024 as well.
Let me tell you that this leaker most recently mulled in on leaks agitating purported images of the iPhone 15’s USB-C components. Before that, the leaker also made some anticipations regarding 2024’s iPhone 16 that it will return to the vertical camera arrangement just like the iPhone 12. So, let’s wait and watch. Will these rumors turn into reality? Time will tell.