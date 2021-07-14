Nokia Mobile is teasing a rugged phone along with its launch date which is July 27. The teaser contains a text “With our Newest Nokia Phone You will never need a Case again” hinting the new device will definitely be a rugged phone. The phone’s design looks quite similar to the recently launched X10 and X20. It will also come with four cameras in a circular setup with ZEISS branding in the middle next to an LED flash.

A New Nokia Rugged Phone to Launch on July 27

The case appears to be made from plastic and has a distinct splatter pattern. Unfortunately, Nokia has not revealed any information regarding this phone yet. But some reports are claiming that it could be Nokia XR20. This device has also appeared on Geekbench listing last month with the Snapdragon 480 chipset and 4GB RAM.

Although we are two weeks far from its launch date, we will get more information about it in the coming days. So stay tuned for more updates.

On the other hand, Nokia has filed multiple lawsuits over patent infringement against OPPO regarding SEP and non-SEP patents. These patents are about connectivity, interface and security features. Nokia has filed complaints in European and Asian markets.

