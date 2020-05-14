If we compare PUBG with other shooter games, it has always remained more of a casual game where friends team up to have some fun. This feature is about to change soon because of an upcoming PUBG update which aims to bring more of a competitive aspect to the popular shooting game.

The all-new update 7.2 for PUBG PC will ultimately bring the highly demanded Ranked Mode into the game where contestants will be able to fight for ranks and be able to compete more. The update will also bring balances changes, bots, and some other tweaks.

A New PUBG Update Brings a Bunch of Thrilling Features

Along with that, there will be five separate rank tiers which include Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, and Master, all of which contestants would achieve through winning games and gaining Rank Points (RP). The players would receive an adjustment to their RP on the basis of their performance in a match. There will also be prizes that players will receive at the end of a Season based on their rank. These rewards will be exquisite and will only be achievable through Ranked Mode.

The update will also bring Bots into the game as well. Bot opponents will now come in casual game modes so that beginners could practice, improve, and get a good grip on the game by more practice. These bots will be designed to appear less once a player improves. There are also a number of balance changes for weapons and armour, UI tweaks, sound changes, and much more.

