A new shortcut for Google Photos Makes its Easier to Find Screenshots

Recently, the search engine giant Google released a new update for the Google Photos app for Android (versions 5.97 and later). It allows you to directly access a list of screenshots. With the update, you’ll have quicker access to screenshots thanks to a shortcut that can be split out as a direct shortcut displayed on your screen or accessed by long pressing the Photos icon on the home screen of your phone.

Advertisement

A New shortcut launched for Google Photos Makes it Easier to Find Screenshots

Here are Google’s instructions in case you don’t know how to use shortcuts on Android.

Press the app icon for a while and If the app has shortcuts, you’ll be able to see a list.

Afterward, press the shortcut and slide it to where you want it.

Screenshots acquired in-app shortcuts as part of the makeover Google Photos received back in March. A button might appear at the top of the app leading to the screenshots in their own folder along with a new layout experience for Android users that provides either a grid or a list view with sorted categories. Rather than having to suffer through the misery of browsing through a huge library of selfies, you can easily access screenshots through shortcuts.

You can still manage your Android screenshots in addition to the new shortcut by heading to your device directories and choosing the screenshot folder. Screenshots are now just as common in our photo collections as original photos. Therefore, it’s a good update from Google as it would help in reducing the number of steps required to sort through various types of images.

Check out? How to Restore Deleted Photos and Videos From Google Photos