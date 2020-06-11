According to a source, Google is currently working on a new and upgraded version of autofill for Google Chrome’s Android app. Autofill is one of Chrome browser’s most useful features, but it is slightly inconvenient at this moment. When a user taps a specific field on a website, the Chrome browser does present you with options, but the floating menu covers a portion of the display.

A New Update is Out For Google Chrome’s Android App

According to a new report by XDA Developers, Google Chrome for Android devices will soon get an update that will make the entire process seamless. The browser will now provide suggestions just over the keyboard without blocking any view. Along with that, the users will also be able to scroll through the visible options.

Furthermore, the Chrome browser will enable users to manage passwords, payment methods, and addresses by the hamburger menu. Right now, these options are only present on the Chrome desktop in ‘browser settings.’

The report states that the new autofill has been made available on Chrome Canary and Dev builds for some time. The users could utilise the feature after enabling certain switches that permit users to toggle experimental features.

However, lately, the upgraded autofill was made accessible for both Chrome Canary and Dev builds in such a way that they don’t need manual activation. This implies that the feature is ready and will arrive in Google Chrome Android very soon.

