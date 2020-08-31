Tesla is launching a new update that will let the autopilot system to detect speed limit signs on the cameras. Its working is quite users friendly. When the camera detects a speed limit signs, it will display it on the driver visualization screen in case. A user can also set a speed limit warning. accordingly.

The new software update has also included traffic light and stop sign control features and it will also produce a sound when Tesla is standing at a stoplight that turns green. It is only a notification, the driver will rest have to decide whether a car should be moved forward or not.

A new Update to Tesla Cars’ Camera Brings Speed Limit Signs

A few months back, Tesla had launched a software update for its new cars that allowed users to see and respond to traffic light intersection. To make it possible, Traffic light and Stop sign control feature was made available for users owning Tesla vehicle with full self-driving version. Elon Musk has already revealed the upcoming new addition to Tesla in 2018.

“Your Tesla will soon be able to go from your garage at home to parking at work with no driver input at all.”

Though Tesla keeps on calling its vehicle autonomous and version of Autopilot “full self-driving”, the company is not able to launch a car that can perform without human interventions. The self-driving package only gives customers access to some improvements like speed limit and stop sign controls.

Also Read: Tesla Nevada Factory Cybersecurity attack was serious