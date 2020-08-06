A New Update to the Microsoft’s Whiteboard Allows Users to Paste Sticky Notes and Text on the Web

Recently, the software-giant Microsoft rolled out some new updates for Whiteboard in teams that were available to the education community. These new features for Whiteboard in Teams include support for sticky notes and text. Today, the company announced that these features are rolling out for Whiteboard on the web.

Microsoft also told these features are already accessible on Whiteboard for Windows 10 and Apple devices. The new update extends their availability to both education and enterprise users, along with the others who are using the collaboration app’s web version.

According to the company, the sticky notes allow users to “add ideas and feedback to the canvas”. These can be inserted into any section on the canvas via the toolbar or just a right-click. A similar technique can be used to insert text objects to the canvas.

Along with that, users can also reorganize content by moving objects around the canvas. Apart from these new updates, there is a complete overhaul of the Whiteboard web app. The company claims that it is now faster with enhancements to its performance. This implies that Microsoft will be able to launch more updates to Teams and the web in the future.

For education users, Whiteboard has come up with a new feature for teachers to choose when to allow students access to drawing on the board during any session. Also, the app now supports inclusive collaboration for enterprise users in a hybrid work environment.

