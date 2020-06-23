One of the best browsers in the world, Google Chrome, has been notorious for being a memory eater for a very long time. Its infamous appetite for RAM makes it impossible for low-tech PCs to run the Chrome browser properly. However, there are reports that a major improvement for Windows 10 users is coming soon, and it will allow the Chrome browser to consume less memory.

A New Update will Make the Chrome Browser Memory Efficient

Recently, a Google engineer has stated that a future version of the Chrome browser will follow a technique used by Microsoft Edge to decrease RAM usage significantly. Though, the fun fact is that it took years for Chrome to realize that and planned to use this technique.

Google Chrome will now shift to a new memory management system known as “Segment Heap” that, according to Microsoft, reduces memory usage by 27%, thus considerably boosting overall performance.

The outcomes of these changes could change drastically, depending on the system. Still, several tests have shown that the shift in memory management can save a vast number of MBs in the browser and system process. The computers with several CPU cores will acquire maximum benefit from the change.

There is no exact time announced by the company for the upcoming update yet. Still, we can expect the feature to become a reality once Google can design the Chrome browser using the right Windows developer kit.

Keep in mind that the new update will not result in significant performance improvements straight away, but it will undoubtedly make it convenient for low-tech PCs to run the Chrome browser efficiently.

Check out? A New Update is Out For Google Chrome’s Android App