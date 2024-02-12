A New “Virtual Card Number” Feature Rolls Out To Apple Cash Users

Last month, Apple confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March. The update will include several new features and changes including major App Store changes in the EU, Apple Podcasts transcripts, SharePlay for the HomePod, and new emoji. The update will also include preparations for the launch of next-generation CarPlay later this year. iOS 17.4 is currently available for beta testers. It also seems to include a significant change for Apple Cash users. Reports claim that Apple will roll out a new feature dubbed “Virtual Card Number” for Apple Cash users. It will allow them to set up a virtual card number that can be used for shopping when Apple Pay online isn’t an option. The feature is available for the Beta testers and is anticipated to make its way to all other users soon. It is quite a handy feature. Isn’t it?

Apple Cash Users Can Enjoy Shopping Via “Virtual Card Number”

For all those unaware, Apple Cash is the silicon giant’s prepaid debit card that users have been exclusively using with Apple Pay. It is pertinent to mention that there is no card number available for Apple cash users. Users can send money on an Apple Cash card to friends and family, transfer to a bank, or apply to an Apple Card balance. The new iOS 17.4 update is providing users a new way to spend their balance if Apple Pay isn’t available. A new popup message in the Wallet app reads:

Set Up Virtual Card Number Keep your card information safe with a new security code for every transaction. Easily access this card number in Safari AutoFill and use it to shop online where Apple Pay is not available.

Once you set up your virtual card number, you can view it, generate new card numbers and security codes, and much more. It is the same functionality that has been available for the Apple credit card since its launch. Now, the good news is that it will also be available for the debit card.

Reports claim that the new virtual card number is rolling out to iOS 17.4 beta testers right now. It is not available for all Apple Cash accounts yet. As we know, iOS 17.4 is tipped to launch to the general public in early March. So, this new feature will probably roll out to a broader group at that time.