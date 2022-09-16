A New Youtube Feature For Creators Allow Them To Make Shorts Directly From Replies

It is a fact that whenever a short video app has a new feature, everyone else has to have it. That’s the rule, you know. The latest news in this trend is brought to us by YouTube, which has recently introduced a feature for creators to reply to comments on their videos with Shorts. So, like some other short video apps now, a new Youtube feature will let creators make Shorts directly from replies.

Advertisement

A New Youtube Feature Lands for the creators

The company stated in a post that:

“Invite your audience to connect with you via this new feature by answering their questions in your Shorts, taking content requests, reacting to comments in your videos, and whatever else you come up with”

This all-new feature will be pretty handy for creators who want to respond to some fans’ comments on a video as a follow-up. It is obvious that doing it through a short video will be easier and more informal than creating a full video.

Here’s how it works: If you’re a content creator, head to your video or a Short and open the comment section.

Tap reply on the comment you want to respond to.

Tap on the ‘Create a Short’ button in order to create a short video featuring that comment.

YouTube is quite late to the “reply with a short video” feature. TikTok introduced this feature back in 2020 while Instagram launched its own version called “Reels Visual Replies” back in December. Currently, the feature is rolling out to all creators on iOS. On the other hand, YouTube is also working on bringing it to Android soon. Even though, the company is also testing a function to notify fans if a creator features their comment in a Short. So, let’s see what comes next.

Earlier this year, YouTube stated that 1.5 billion logged-in users watch YouTube Shorts every month. So, Features like“reply to a comment with a Short” will definitely give creators more prompts to make more content. In this way, fans will also get more content to consume and it will potentially increase YouTube’s overall viewership.