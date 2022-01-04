A Patent Reveals that Apple Maybe Working on Reverse Charging Display

Charging technology is evolving and becoming more efficient and smart. The reverse charging technology is comparatively new and getting advanced with the passage of time. In the case of Silicon Valley giant Apple, the company has been working on reverse charging technology. In this regard, a patent has revealed that Apple may be working on reverse charging display technology.

How does a reverse charging display works?

If Apple manages to bring this cutting-edge technology then all we need to do is to place Apple phones and small devices and they will get charged.

Patent Reveals the Details Regarding Reverse Charging Display:

A couple of days ago, a patent application was filed by Apple on the website of the US Patent and Trademark Office. As per the details, sketches of the reverse charging display with some other details were included. In one of the sketches, the iPhone was placed on top of the Apple iPad display along with the Apple. This means that maybe Apple is working on a technology that will enable small devices to be reverse charged from the display itself instead of a panel or a particular corner.

We’ve seen such kinds of features in Apple laptops before. However, now Apple’s smaller devices may be charged by putting them directly on the display. According to technology analysts, this feature would initially be rolled out for AirPods, watches, and Apple Pencils.

Furthermore, the analysts say that a complete charging system will be installed under the display glass. If so, it would be a stringent response from Apple to its competitors. However, no official details have been revealed till now.

