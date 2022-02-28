Solar-powered watches are directly powered by light. This light can either come from natural or artificial sources, and the more light the watch absorbs, the more charged the battery will be. Most solar watches work using solar cells which are implanted into the dial or designed to be part of the bezel. However, a patent from Swiss company Garmin shows that it’s going to be changed with the OLED light-absorbing technology. Solar-powered smartwatches have a far longer battery life than traditional wearables. This has lately become a popular trend in the smartwatch market, with various manufacturers releasing their own models with improved solar charging and outside visibility.

A Patent Shows that New Charging Technology Will Benefit Solar Watches

Garmin, the Swiss smartwatch company, already offers a few solar-powered wearables in its collection, but we might see better ones this year. This news came from a recently discovered Garmin patent that predicts a better OLED display and greater battery life.

The patent describes a Garmin smartwatch with an OLED display that can absorb solar energy. The solar cells will be dispersed throughout the OLED display subpixels and will power the battery when it is exposed to the sun.

Garmin already has a few smartwatches with solar charging that utilize Memory in Pixel (MIP) screens, but the new OLED-based technology is projected to beat MIP. The new OLED technology may also result in a faster refresh rate and enhanced sunshine visibility.

As a result, once Garmin makes this function a full-fledged proprietary technology, future smartwatches could be significantly better. However, no further information is available at this time because the invention is still in the patent stage, and mass production is not likely to begin anytime soon.

