A Perfect Balance of Form, Function and Durability: Expressing Yourself with the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

With its compact form, the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is designed to fit perfectly in your hand. Its various color options and large Cover Screen enable users to express their individuality, while features like Flex mode and Multi-Active Window take multitasking to the next level.

What stands out the most at first glance is the Galaxy Z Flip3’s Cover Screen. The 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display is about four times larger than the previous version. By accessing the Cover Screen’s Options menu under Settings, users can choose from a variety of clock types, wallpapers and colors. They can also select a photo or GIF from their gallery to make their Cover Screen their own.

Various color options and accessories that are suited to users’ unique tastes add to the Galaxy Z Flip3’s external charm. With a total of four colors – phantom black, green, lavender and cream – users have plenty of options to choose from. For those who enjoy decorating their phones, Samsung Electronics recommend taking a look at the device’s accessory lineup, which was launched with the phones.

The Quick Shot feature comes in handy when you have no time to unfold the smartphone and open up the camera. Quickly press on the volume button twice to trigger the shutter. You can also adjust the angle using the Cover Screen. Simply show your palm to the camera or press the volume button to take photos.

With its built-in hinge, the Galaxy Z Flip3 provides a foldable experience that doesn’t come with typical smartphones. Users can use their hands freely when the device is folded, without a stand, so they can truly enjoy a hands-free experience. The Galaxy Z Flip3’s Flex mode, in particular, offers users an even more convenient foldable experience.

Durability is a must when it comes to comfortably using smartphones regardless of location or weather. While the exterior of the Galaxy Z Flip3 is thinner and lighter than the previous version, it is much more durable when it comes to external shocks. This is because the materials that were used to cover the smartphone, including Armor Aluminum and the tempered Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus™, are not easily damaged. This makes the smartphone less susceptible to damage, including bends and dents, which allows users to comfortably use their device without worrying about what would happen if they accidentally dropped it.

Users can enjoy peace of mind when using the Galaxy Z Flip3 even during unexpected weather. This is because the Galaxy Z Flip3 comes with an IPX8 rating for protection against liquid damage, which means that it can withstand being submerged in up to 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. This allows users to do things like take selfies in water and watch videos even when they’re caught in the rain.

The Galaxy Z Flip3 checks every box in terms of delivering key smartphone features, while serving as a fashion accessory at the same time. This makes the Galaxy Z Flip3 the optimal choice for users who want to make their lives more vibrant or add a splash of color and convenience to their lives.