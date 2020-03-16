With the aim of transforming mobile photography, TECNO a leading smartphone brand has refreshed its camera-centric lineup of Camon series with Camon15. The brand endeavoring to change the dynamics of night photography has introduced a night shot feature, which can capture a perfect and lucid snapshot even in low-intensity light.

TECNO has come up with an exciting ultra-night challenge and invited famous KOLs like Anum Hakeem, Guddu Shani, and Bilal Munir (VideoWaliSarkar) to try taking pictures in dark.

A Perfect Night Shot is a Reality with TECNO Camon 15

All the celebrities were highly enthusiastic to take part in the challenge and to test the clarity of the Camon 15 night-mode feature. Anum Hakeem aka ‘a girl with a green passport’, tested camera results at one of the adventure sites. Similarly, Guddu and Bilal captured a perfect shot with Camon 15 in dark and were surprised by the amazing results. The celebrities made a shout out and further the challenge to TECNO fans to get a chance to win all-new Camon 15.

Previously, TECNO gave “ultra-high challenge” to celebrities like Saboor Aly, Mariyam Nafees, and Ukhano to test the picture quality and resolution of a picture taken from the highest altitude. The challenge is already making rounds on social media and TECNO is receiving appreciation at all ends.

TECNO’s Camon series is still in vogue, due to its camera-centric features other superb specs.

TECNO is raising the bar of its quality and services with every passing day. TECNO fans are excited about the new product launch with an exclusive 48-megapixel Quad rear camera. It is anticipated that Camon 15 is surely a valued addition to the realm of night photography.