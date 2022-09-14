A person who was sued over alleged ‘Baby Shark’ torture, found dead in jail

An Oklahoma inmate found dead in his cell after claiming in a lawsuit that jail employees tortured inmates by pushing them into stress postures while playing the song ‘Baby Shark’ for hours.The Medical staff was summoned and attempted to save Basco’s life, but he died shortly after 4 a.m. According to the announcement, his family has been alerted.

The cause of death was not disclosed, and detention center authorities did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

According to Mark Opgrande, a jail spokesperson, there were no clear indicators of foul play and detectives will look into the possibility of a drug overdose. The cause of death will be determined by the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Basco, who was arrested on a narcotics trafficking charge on Thursday, was one of many inmates who sued the county in federal court for allegedly being shackled to a wall and forced to listen to the song ‘Baby Shark’ on loop for hours during separate events in 2019. In connection with the occurrences, a prison lieutenant retired and two detention officers were dismissed; all three face misdemeanour charges.

According to Oklahoma jail records Basco has a lengthy criminal record in Oklahoma County extends back to the mid-1990s, largely for drug, property, and weapons offenses. He was sentenced to ten years in jail for second-degree murder in 2000 and released in 2007, according to documents.