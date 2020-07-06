Recently. Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) banned the leading mobile game, PubG. The game was banned when a couple of teenagers committed suicide due to it. After which the LHC issued orders, and PTA temporarily banned PubG in Pakistan. However, in a new development, the country’s ban on popular mobile game PubG has been challenged in the Islamabad High Court. The petition demands that PTA’s decision to ban the game must be repealed.

A Petition Gets Filed in IHC Against the Ban of Popular Mobile Game PubG

The petitioner stated he had won the PubG tournament in Pakistan. Afterward, he was hoping to become a part of the PubG World League on July 10. He declined the authority’s rationale behind the ban.

In a counter-argument, he asked the court, Do schools get closed over suicides of struggling students? No doubt, he represents a strong narrative in front of the Islamabad High court. Furthermore, the petitioner cleared that electronic sports or e-sports is the largest and fastest-growing industry in the world.

Simultaneously, the mobile game PubG is an easy and exciting way to earn money online. Though, banning it like this is likely to end sponsorship by big companies.

The petitioner reiterated that the end of sponsorship would result in immense economic loss to the players and the country itself. In addition to that, he warned that the ban could lead to blacklisting of Pakistan in e-sports. Therefore, PTA’s verdict to ban PubG should be overturned immediately.

