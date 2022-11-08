A PS5 Slim May Be Coming In 2023

There were rumors that Apple will not be able to meet the current demand for PS5 however, despite this news circulating, it is revealed that a new variant is on its way and will soon reach people. The reports claim that a new variant that is going to reach users will be called PS5 Slim however Sony has not announced calling it SLIM yet.

The leak is quite authentic and has revealed the following details about the new PS5 that is going to launch next year:

It will slightly shrink in size which is the main reason why it is branded as “slim”

It is more lightweight and uses less voltage and runs cooler that its predecessors.

This new model will come without the stand that balances PS5 when it lies on its side

The main focus of the design of this device has remained the size reduction and less weight so shipping and production costs could be reduced. If it is achieved, the current PS5 will be slowly phased out.

The PS4 debuted in 2013 and PS4 Pro arrived in 2016. The PS5 was launched in 2020 which means we should expect its slimmer redesign in 2023.

Other than this, we also expect mid-generation re-design of current-gen consoles. Moreover, one thing is clear, the main focus of the company is size and not power.

Concluding the whole thing, we are going to get the revised version of PS5 in 2023 that might not be called SLIM however as long as it’s lightweight, wherever it calls won’t bother us.

