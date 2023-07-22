A Redesigned WhatsApp Security Notification Menu Is Rolling Out To Android Users

Recently, Beta versions of WhatsApp gave us a sneak peek into some of its upcoming features which are still unavailable to regular users. The point worth mentioning here is that all features in beta usually don’t make the final cut. It has been a history that some minor UI tweaks get the nod for the stable release. The latest reports claim that the WhatsApp Security notifications menu for the Beta version is getting a redesign. There will be some new phrasing on top and a larger font for the existing text.

WhatsApp Security Notification Menu Is Getting A Redesign

According to the latest WABetaInfo reports, the all-new feature is part of WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.23.15.21. It started rolling out to enlisted users via the Play Store this week. It has been quite clear from the screenshots shared below that there’s a significant difference between the old and new UI of the Security notifications page. There is a redesigned header image sitting on top. Moreover, the text below is now centered and rephrased as “WhatsApp protects your privacy.” Let’s have a look at that:

The same disclaimer is also centered on WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption capabilities, with more extensive bullet points below them. In addition to that, these bullet points have green icons instead of the standard gray ones on the current stable version. They detail the WhatsApp features that cannot be read/accessed by the developers or the parent company.

Reports have been pouring in that the new look menu seems to be live on Google Pixel 6a, which is running WhatsApp beta version 2.23.15.22. The point worth mentioning here is that these features will not change the way you use WhatsApp. However, this indicates a renewed attraction to highlighting the security credentials of the app. It is no doubt the time when understanding government surveillance is at its peak in the world, so it’s a good change.

