As per a source, the social media giant Twitter is evaluating the possibility of allowing users to put their videos behind a paywall. After adding video material to a tweet, users would be able to enable the “Paywalled Video” function and pick from preset pricing, such as $1, $2, $5, or $10. Other users might like or retweet the item regardless of whether or not they have paid to access it. The new paywall feature might be live within one to two weeks.

A Report Suggests Twitter May Soon Allow Users to Paywall Video Content

Furthermore, the source further entails that it is unclear if the intentions predate Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover of the social network business. In recent years, Twitter has explored other non-advertising income streams, such as its Super Follows feature, which allows users to pay for subscriber-only content, and it’s Twitter Blue premium memberships.

Musk’s acquisition of the firm appears to have expedited this transition. The CEO of the social media network has disclosed intentions to charge $8 per month to be verified, a significant change for a product that was previously free for prominent personalities. According to WaPo, Twitter staff have been given a deadline of one to two weeks to install the new video paywall feature.

Twitter’s internal review teams have as little as three days to assess the dangers associated with charging for video content on the platform. These hazards include people posting and selling unauthorized content.

