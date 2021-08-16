According to a research report released by The view lytics research company, the trend of ‘Sanction Pakistan’ was run against the country using 80% fake accounts on Twitter.

Furthermore, the research company has told that this trend started in June 2021 with 4 fake accounts, which was followed by 23 fake accounts, Around 200,000 tweets were made from 1st to 8th August, after which the reality of this Twitter trend was exposed. According to the research report, the hashtag “Sanction Pakistan” first appeared on June 30, 2021, in which 23 tweets were made in 1 hour using 4 fake accounts and in July 2021, an average of 400 tweets and retweets appeared.

A Research Company Unveils Anti-Pakistan Twitter Trends From Fake Accounts

When the desired results were not achieved, efforts were made in August to further promote this trend and fake profiles were used extensively. In addition, 10,000 tweets, retweets, or replies were received from August 1 to 8, while more than 200,000 tweets, retweets, and replies appeared on August 9, and this trend began to show in Pakistan, India, and the United Arab Emirates. When we scrutinize only the top 20 Twitter profiles that have the most exposure to this hashtag, it turns out that 80% of them were fake.

Behind these accounts came the same 4 profiles that used this hashtag for the first time. The research company told that this trend was further spread via other fake profiles instead of these profiles to avoid the Twitter algorithm of recognizing fake trends and not to ban profiles. In addition, out of 4 fake accounts promoting the ‘Sanction Pakistan’ hashtag, 3 accounts were created this year while one of the accounts was created long ago.

