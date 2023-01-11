A Set of 31 New Emojis Makes Its Way To Google Pixel Phones

Advertisement

As a gift of the new year, new Emojis have made their way to the Google Pixel Phones. The Unicode Consortium published its official list of new emoji back in September 2022. The tech giant, Samsung put up its own designs for Galaxy Phones to use shortly afterward just the same as we can expect from any major software maintainer. However, now Google’s next in the queue as the new year begins. The search giant looks to be drip-feeding these fresh symbols to devices on Android 13 QP.

Advertisement

Google Pixel Phones Will Get New Emojis With the Android 13 QP Update

Reports claim that the Unicode 15 standard includes 20 new emojis. They include ginger root, moose, jellyfish, black heart, and 11 new emoji sequences. No doubt, the set of all-new emojis modifies existing emojis with certain attributes. For instance, in this case, skin tones for leftwards and rightwards pushing hands and a black modifier for the bird emoji have made their way to the Pixel Phone users. If you own a Google Pixel Phone, then you will be able to see them on your device when you hit up the emoji section of Gboard.

According to reports, the latest testing performed indicates that the Emoji 15 set only appears on Android if the phone is on the requisite software beta. People who tested it were not able to see them with a device on QPR1.

Advertisement

There had been no words for when will this new set of emojis make its way to other Pixel phones. Furthermore, the social media companies also try to maintain their own emoji designs for use across their properties including Telegram as well as Facebook and WhatsApp despite their shared Meta ownership. Let me tell you that these designs appear regardless of what operating system users approach the app with. It can be Android or OS. However, in this case, if a platform doesn’t have new designs in place, the OS will bring in its own designs or placeholder characters as warranted.

Also Read: SBP Issues Guidelines For Downtime Of Digital Services – (phoneworld.com.pk)