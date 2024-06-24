YouTube Tests Sleep Timer Feature For Its Android App

Sleep timers are a handy feature available in numerous podcast and music streaming apps. They enable users to set a particular time for playback to automatically stop. This functionality is especially useful at bedtime, discouraging media playback from continuing all night. YouTube has lacked this feature for a long time, forcing users to resort to third-party apps or alternative methods. However, the good news is that the streaming giant is now testing this much-awaited feature. Soon, your YouTube Android App will boast a new feature, allowing playback to automatically stop after a specified period.

A Sleep Timer Feature Is On Its Way For YouTube Android App Users

Recent insights from an APK teardown of the YouTube app for Android (version 19.25.33) imply that YouTube is finally working on integrating a sleep timer into its platform. This feature, when implemented, will allow users to specify the hours/ minutes until playback stops. References to a “sleep_timer_notification_channel_name” suggest that the timer will be displayed as a notification. It will give users the ability to reset or complete the timer to continue watching.

According to reports, a possible dialog option in the code states:

“You can reset the timer or click done to keep watching”

It indicates user control over playback management. It would definitely be a long-awaited feature, especially as YouTube Music already offers a similar sleep timer functionality. Android users who have long sought this feature currently have to rely on third-party apps for similar functionality. On the other hand, iPhone users can set a system-wide timer and use the “stop playing” option to get a similar effect. YouTube will reportedly also introduce an “end of video” option, similar to YouTube Music’s “end of song” setting. This feature will automatically stop playback when the video reaches its climax.

According to a credible source, YouTube has started cracking down on VPNs. The platform is targeting mainly those users who use VPNs to fake their location and get a cheaper YouTube premium subscription. The platform previously cracked down on ad blockers, and now it’s time for VPNs. Click here to learn more.