Keeping up with what consumers really wanted, Huawei has announced their latest addition to its popular Y series, the HUAWEI Y6s – an ultimate budget smartphone that comes with the perfect reliability that Huawei has to offer. Packing standout features and promising powerful all-day performance in a stylish and trendy design, the HUAWEI Y6s is yet another stellar entry into the entry-level segment featuring something for everyone. Following in the footsteps of its predecessors, the HUAWEI Y6s brings expanded storage and a reliable smartphone experience, all in an affordable package.

Huawei has taken into account your need for extra storage space, building into the HUAWEI Y6s 64GB of storage that can be expanded to 512GB with an SD card. Instead of sticking to the segment’s standard of 2GB RAM, the HUAWEI Y6s boasts 3GB of RAM, making it capable to run more tasks with less lag. Not only are you promised even more space for storing photos, videos, files and apps, but thanks to Huawei’s Extendable Read-Only File System (EROFS), your apps will open faster while also saving additional storage space.

A Smartphone that Brings Affordability & Reliability for Everyone – HUAWEI Y6s

One of the key features however, is the improved audio solutions that provides crystal clear sound quality even at high volume levels. Thanks to HUAWEI SuperSound, the HUAWEI Y6s packs a powerful audio punch, despite its compact size. Huawei has achieved this by developing a hardware-software synergy that uses an 11V high-voltage smart power amplifier to boost audio volume by 6 dB, a superliner speaker for more quality and sound effects algorithms for a premium speaker effect. This is complimented by the HUAWEI Histen 5.0, a 5.1 stereo surround sound system that enables an immersive theater like experience in the palm of your hand.

At its heart, the 2.3GHz Octa-core processor paired with EMUI 9.1 promises both better performance and intelligent solutions. In addition to storage benefits, EMUI 9.1 also offers users navigation gestures and a simple three-finger swipe for screenshots, making the HUAWEI Y6s even more of a pleasure to use. You are also promised long battery life with the 3,020mAh battery with AI power-saving solutions.

The HUAWEI Y6s does not shy away from showing off its good looks either. Its stunning two-tone design follows traditions of Huawei’s flagship design ID, which is fashionable and functional. The two-tone back of the phone also houses the Rear Fingerprint sensor for unlocking the phone in a flash. The rear of the phone accommodates the 13MP camera as well, that can take stellar images in dark and low-light environments. The stylish design continues to the front, where the 6.09 inch display provides a more immersive viewing experience with maximum screen estate, hiding away the 8MP front camera in a tiny Dewdrop notch. The HD display also features TÜV Rheinland certified Eye Comfort Mode, which makes it comfortable even during extended periods of use.

Thanks to its advanced features, stunning design and powerful performance, the HUAWEI Y6s is all geared up to make a splash in the entry level segment, making it one of the most exciting launches and a reliable choice of this season.