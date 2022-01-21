A Sneak-Peek into vivo’s Next Y Series Smartphone — vivo Y15s

In a technologically advancing society, the smartphone market is not limited to a select range of devices. Today, the market offers countless smartphones, each with a unique feature brought to users by a long list of brands. So, how does one decide which device is perfect for them? Do we look at the overall performance or design? Or put our faith in the brand name to seal the deal?

As a youngster looking for a camera-friendly, feature-rich device from a dependable brand, it is imperative that the brand they choose truly understands the smartphone requirements of its customers. Recent talk in the town is that vivo, the leading global smartphone brand, has been receiving attention for its customer-centric research and innovation to develop meaningful technology.

vivo has been taking the needs of its customers into account, resulting in the youth increasingly growing fond of the brand’s Y series lineup because of its high-quality imaging, exemplary performance, and elegant design.

Word in the market is that vivo is soon bringing its next Y series smartphone, called vivo Y15s, to market. The smartphone is said to have a fantastic camera system, an eye-catching design, and power-packed performance suitable for the young tech enthusiasts who keep upgrading their smartphones. The vivo Y series has always appealed to a younger audience because of its overall camera features, professional-looking design, and strong performance.

The all-new Y15s is expected to bring further intricacies with its arrival. With the Y15s, vivo will introduce a dual camera powered by AI technology and supported by a wide range of features such as Panorama, Face Beauty, Time-Lapse, Pro Mode, etc., designed for everyday photography.

While one of the rear cameras is rumored to be equipped with a 13MP setup, the other will showcase a 2MP super macro camera with a 4cm focus to help discover exciting details of tiny objects. Furthermore, vivo’s advancement in night photography is noteworthy. Leaks suggest that the front camera is enabled to take bright and clear shots even in low-light settings. The camera will allow users to preview the fill light effect in real-time and will automatically adapt to the ambient cool and warm light to avoid the uneven skin tones caused by unfit lighting. In addition, the camera system will also include the bokeh effect. The algorithm will create a distinct contrast by smoothly separating portrait subjects from the background to ensure that users are always in the spotlight.

Not only is vivo Y15s going to arrive with an exceptional camera, but the smartphone will also feature a large battery which will guarantee users long hours of usage daily. Thanks to its high endurance, users will be able to watch movies and play online games all they want! If that was not enough, the device is also said to offer reverse charging. This means that the device itself will act as a mobile power bank and charge other devices! Saving the best for the last- word has it that the Y15s will have a multi-functional power button.

Integrating vivo’s Side-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner design with the power button, the Y15s will power the display and unlock the device in one swift step. An added perk is that the design gives the Y15s a sleek and classy appearance, ideal for those who like to flaunt their style.

Look out for the upcoming vivo Y15s because the smartphone ensures dependability and a long-lasting, enjoyable experience. vivo’s Y15s has certainly made choosing the next smartphone a breeze.