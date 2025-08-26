A Step Toward Cashless Pakistan: PM Shehbaz Unveils 10 Million BISP Digital Wallets

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launched 10 million digital wallets under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). He called it a “historic milestone” for transparency, financial inclusion, and the shift towards a cashless economy in Pakistan.

The launch was held in Islamabad with federal ministers, BISP officials, and international partners in attendance, including GIZ. The prime minister inaugurated the system with a symbolic palm touch.

PM Shehbaz congratulated BISP Chairperson Senator Rubina Khalid and all partner institutions for making the project possible. He said the system would protect genuine recipients and save them from unnecessary hardships.

He described the new digital wallet system as a blessing inspired by the vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. According to him, it gives BISP beneficiaries safe, direct, and transparent access to financial help.

The prime minister called BISP a key initiative for poverty reduction and employment. However, he stressed that more efforts were needed to expand its reach and impact.

PM Shehbaz termed the launch “a great leap towards a cashless economy.” He further highlighted that during Ramazan, nearly 78 per cent of relief aid was distributed digitally despite resistance and doubts.

He said that digital transactions are no longer optional but a requirement of the modern era. They save time, prevent corruption, and ensure efficiency. He added that these steps will help Pakistan move forward quickly.

The prime minister shared that he personally chaired several meetings on digitisation, even when there was a lack of interest in the beginning. He reaffirmed his commitment to moving government, business, and personal transactions into digital channels.

PM Shehbaz urged BISP leadership to connect financial support with education and health conditions. He explained that families receiving aid should ensure their children go to school. Similarly, health initiatives should be tied to financial assistance. This, he said, would make BISP a true legacy for future generations.

He also stressed the need to shorten the implementation cycle from eight to ten months to just four months. He praised the State Bank, IT Ministry, local banks, and international partners for their role. “We are not just giving money, we are building a nation,” he said.

BISP Federal Secretary Amir Ali Ahmed said a high-level committee has been formed to ensure transparency. He explained that 10 million wallets will be created using beneficiaries’ CNICs, with biometric verification to stop identity theft.

He also announced the distribution of 10 million free SIM cards, with the first phase starting in Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Rahim Yar Khan.

BISP Chairperson Rubina Khalid called the launch a “historic milestone.” She said the programme already supports over 10 million families and is more than financial aid.

She explained that linking benefits to women’s CNICs gives them recognition and visibility. Moreover, the government is planning to introduce digital literacy programmes for women unfamiliar with technology.

Rubina Khalid said that BISP continues the vision of Benazir Bhutto, strengthened by President Asif Ali Zardari, and now growing further under PM Shehbaz’s leadership.

Future of a Digital Pakistan

The government is working to digitise Pakistan’s economy. In a recent meeting, PM Shehbaz also directed provinces to expand the Raast digital payment system to the district level.

Officials briefed him that every citizen will be given a digital ID by integrating CNICs, biometrics, and mobile numbers. This will make secure and efficient payments possible.

The government has also taken steps to expand fibre connectivity and digital infrastructure with the support of Pakistan Railways and the National Highway Authority.

The launch of digital wallets is not just a welfare step. It is a move toward a transparent, digital, and cashless Pakistan.