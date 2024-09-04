A Step Towards Digital Convenience: Punjab Introduces E-Registration Cards for Vehicles

The Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Department of Punjab recently launched a new digital service that makes it easier for vehicle owners to access their registration details. Now, vehicle owners can download E-Registration cards for vehicles whether they a cars, or motorcycles. The virtual card is a good step towards digital convenience as it eliminates the need to carry a physical card for verification purposes. This move is part of the Punjab’s ongoing efforts to digitize services and make life easier for citizens.

A Convenient Alternative to Physical Cards

Traditionally, vehicle owners need to carry a physical registration card at all times, especially when stopped by traffic police officials for verification. Failing to show the card results in fines or penalties most of the time. It causes inconvenience for those who forget to carry the card. That’s why the virtual registration card will be a welcoming change for such people. With this new system, vehicle owners no longer need to worry about forgetting their registration cards. The digital card can be stored directly on a mobile phone. Moreover, motorists can easily access it anytime, anywhere.

How to Get an E-registration Card for Vehicles?

Getting the digital registration card is a simple process. Visit the official website of the excise department at excise.punjab.gov.pk. After that, follow these steps:

Click on the “E-registration Card” option displayed on the homepage. Enter your vehicle’s registration and chassis numbers in the relevant fields. After the system verifies the details, download the digital registration card directly to your device.

Why Does This E-Service Matter?

This digital service is a game-changer for many vehicle owners in Punjab. It reduces the hassle of carrying physical documents. Moreover, it also aligns with the broader vision of moving towards a digitally connected society. The e-registration card ensures that necessary information is always accessible and adds a layer of comfort for both the public and authorities.

