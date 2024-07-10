A Step Towards Social Media Integration: Spotify Podcasts Now Allow Users to Comment

Spotify keeps bringing new features to engage its users. The platform is adding a new layer of interactivity with the rollout of a comments system for podcasts. The Spotify Podcasts feature, building on existing “polls” and “Q&A” options, allows creators to get and manage comments on their episodes. By default, comments are private. They are only visible to the podcast creator. However, creators can select “like” comments to make them public or disable comments altogether. It will keep control over their audience interaction.

In addition to the new comments feature, the platform has improved its ‘Spotify for Podcasters app‘. The updated app now boasts notifications for milestones. Moreover, there is a more comprehensive system for tracking podcast statistics across various hosting and distribution platforms. The app also serves as the hub for managing the new comments system, allowing creators to interact with their listeners more efficiently. The company states:

“Podcasts have historically been a one-sided format and, while we’ve offered other interactivity features like Polls and Q&A for some time, people have told us they want more ways to connect directly. Now, for the first time, listeners can actually have a two-way conversation with their favorite podcast hosts on Spotify, podcasters can get near-immediate feedback from their audiences, and real communities can form around shows.”

The question arises if Spotify is turning into a social media platform. Despite these improvements, the introduction of comments does not fully transform Spotify into a social media platform. Most users will not even catch the comments feature unless a podcast creator chooses to make comments public. However, the possibility for typical social media problems, like flame wars, is limited by the creator’s control over which comments are visible.

This move by the platform seems inspired by the social media playbook, aiming to develop an influencer culture similar to YouTube. Spotify hopes to bolster its competitive edge in the streaming market by enabling more direct interaction between creators and audiences. However, there are some compunctions about Spotify’s preferences. The comments feature addresses a long-requested interactive element, but still, many users have been asking for high-resolution audio streaming for years.

The new comments system is currently rolling out. It will be available to all users in the coming weeks. This gradual rollout will allow the platform to slowly introduce the feature, ensuring stability and addressing any issues that may arise during implementation.