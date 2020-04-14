A team of female students from Afghanistan invent a cheap ventilator

A crew of five female students from Afghanistan have arrived with a brilliant idea to invent cheap ventilator from Toyota parts. They are utilizing readily available parts, like the motor from Toyota Corolla.

The crew, named Afghan Dreamers, is comprised of young girls from Afghanistan between the ages of 14 and 17. The Afghan dreamers are part of a larger initiative taken by Afghan tech entrepreneur Roya Mahboob to strengthen girls across the country.

The members for the program are chosen from all over Afghanistan on the basis of their entrance exams for the 9th and 10th class. Afterwards, they are shortlisted into the Dreamers program and even the Afghan Girls Robotics Team, which depicts the country in international competitions. Throughout the program, the girls have been provided with everything they require to help solve engineering problems and represent their country across the world.

The female students’ team working on this project consists of Somaya Faruqi, Dyana Wahbzadeh, Folernace Poya, Ellaham Mansori and Nahid Rahimi.

They have been working on two models, one comparable to MIT’s cost-effective ventilator design, and the other which utilizes parts from a Toyota Corolla. The latter one utilizes the battery and motor from one of the best-selling motorcars in the world, the Corolla, which implies that the parts required to make this ventilator are readily available anywhere in the world. Currently, the team is fine-tuning their devices and working with doctors to test them.