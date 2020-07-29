A Tech Entrepreneur Launches Islamic Social Media Platform ‘Labayk’

A technological entrepreneur and banker, Tanveer Khan, who lives in the UK has launched an Islamic social media app. The name given to the app is ‘Labayk’. The platform is solely based on Islamic values and principles. Because of this, it is going to be more socially influential and authentic. Labayk is designed for both Muslims and non-Muslims.

Labayk is an Arabic word which means ‘at your service’ in English. The main purpose of the app is to distribute twenty million Holy Qurans to Muslims living in underserved regions without any cost.

Users will also be able to upload photos, post statuses, and also upload stories just like any other social media platform. In addition to that, users can utilize the facility of instant messages, audio, and video calls without any extra charges.

In an interview with the local news channel, Tanveer stated,

Lots of Islamophobic content is on existing social media as, for ‘them’, it’s several games, so the more users they have, the better. Labayk is about building a community of like-minded people that communicates in a safe environment. It is free to download, create an account, and use Labayk.

Tanveer also mentioned that the capital made from the app is going to charity. Apart from this, he is also working on some other projects such as Quran with translation app, Azan app, and Kiblah Locator app, etc.

